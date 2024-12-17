New England-based chocolatier brings artisan treats to newest Brookline location

An iconic fine chocolate brand that's based in New England has opened up its latest store — this one, in Brookline's Coolidge Corner — and people were lined up to be a part of the grand opening.

L.A. Burdick — known for its handmade chocolates prepared in New Hampshire — unveiled its Brookline location on Saturday, opening up shop in the historic S.S. Pierce Building right in the heart of Coolidge.

Customers were lined up along the sidewalk for the grand opening, and were rewarded with free chocolates and cookies for their patience.

The chocolate brand dates back to 1987, and the artisan chocolates are made by hand in the New Hampshire town of Walpole. Their signature treat is their chocolate mouse — are made over 12 steps during a three day period.

L.A. Burdick now has three locations in Massachusetts, counting its latest. The Brookline shop joins their locations in Cambridge and Boston. The fine chocolate maker also has a locations in Walpole, where it makes its sweet treats, as well as in Washington D.C., Chicago and New York.

In Brookline, counter service and table service are both offered. There's also a gift shop to browse through. Aside from chocolate, people can enjoy pastries, cookies and beverages, including their signature hot chocolate.