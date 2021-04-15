New England Braces for April Snow

After getting a taste of warmer weather, many in New England are bracing for another blast of winter Friday.

In Leominster, the thought of mid-April snowfall is something most choose to ignore, and they hope it goes away.

"It's April. It's warming up, so I thought we were done with the snow, done with the hoodie, but we're going back to it," said a smiling Michael DelleChiaie.

"I don't really like it, because I have to shovel it," said Jovanny Carrasquillo.

Snow means no eating outside, at least this weekend, on the new patio at the Gazbar Sports Grill.

The restaurant just got new tables and new umbrellas, and workers repainted the deck for spring.

"The snow is kind of messing up our plans for the patio," said Samantha Seidl of Gazabar. "We thought we were finally past all the snow, and everyone was excited to get outside, and we were all set up and ready for it."

"They're trying to scare us. This is New England, though, you never know," said Leominster resident Billy Viano.

In nearby Fitchburg, the Department of Public Works trucks were already cleaned for the spring, with the plows being removed, but workers ready to put them back on if need be.

Commissioner of Public Works Nicholas Bosonetto says Fitchburg is getting its trucks ready just in case.

"Hopefully we don't have to put on the plows," he said. "We may have to put down some salt. We ended up the year with a good supply of salt."

Deb Wilson of Leominster already went ahead and bought her spring flowers, hoping for a little mood boost.

"I have some friends coming to visit, so I have plenty of flowers, chips and sweet things. We have snow coming, yeah, but you ignore that if you have chips, flowers and sweet things," she said with a laugh.