New England communities prepare for Lee impacts as storm heads north

With Hurricane Lee churning northward in the Atlantic Ocean, the City of Boston and other New England communities are gearing up for anticipated impacts.

Rain, wind, waves and storm surge are all being forecast for New England, with coastal communities taking the brunt of the storm. Lee's track has it offshore from Massachusetts, with an aim headed toward Maine and Atlantic Canada.

Preparations were in full effect Thursday morning, especially for boating communities along the coastline, like Quincy. Boatyards are making major changes to get ready for the storm.

NBC10 Boston Chief Meteorologist Matt Noyes breaks down what the Boston area and New England can expect from Hurricane Lee as it approaches off the coast.

A couple workers at Town River Marina told NBC10 Boston crews on Wednesday there were roughly 40 boats stored at all times, but they had been taking boats out of the water all week to place them into storage. The city of Quincy was giving a helping hand.

The marina workers hoped that impacts were minimal.

“I’m kind of hoping that it is kind of light, and I think it will stay light but obviously things can change I think we will be alright," Colm Geary said.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) recommends that people who may be impacted by storms like this make an emergency kit with food, water and other essentials, prepare for power outages and sign up for alerts and updates.

The Coast Guard has also urged people to stay away from shorelines during the storm.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to give an update about the city's plan for the storm Thursday at 11 a.m. You can watch a livestream of her news conference on this story.