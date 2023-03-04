New England Digs Out From Late-Winter Storm That Brought More Than a Foot of Snow to Some Areas

More than a foot of snow fell in parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine on Saturday before the late-winter storm started to slow. Driving conditions were hazardous, as dozens of cars, trucks and tractor-trailers slid off roads, police said.

Hundreds of businesses were closed, many flights were canceled and some bus service was suspended. The wet snow was accompanied by winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph, raising concerns about toppled trees and power outages, said meteorologist Jon Palmer with the National Weather Service in Maine.

Elsewhere in the region, parts of Massachusetts saw upwards of eight inches, while other areas saw little more than inch or two.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said at one point early Saturday morning that it had deployed 1,850 pieces of weather equipment across the state to help anyone on the roads during the storm.

MassDOT has 1850 pieces equip deployed in storm ops. Now: I-90 40mph speed restriction betw NY border & mm 41 Westfield & no tandems, no special permitted vehicles — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 4, 2023

In Worcester, there was a parking ban enforced that was lifted around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The winter snow kept people busy, from shoveling to sledding.

“It’s not too bad," one woman said. "It could have been a lot worse.”

“The snow is a little heavy but it’s really nice to make a snowman," said Pablo Sepeda.

It wasn't all fun for those hard at work in the early morning treating and plowing the roads. Crews were forced to share the roads with those who didn't obey the city's parking ban. Several cars were towed, but others didn't chance it, taking advantage of the free parking in city garages.

“I put mine right over there and just watched and made sure nobody took it,” Shawn Schnare Sr. said.

There was a similar scene in Andover, as a good amount of snow was coming down Saturday morning.

"It's really heavy, wet, slushy and benefit for us is it's sticking together as I push it...I kind of call of it the squeegee effect," a snow plow driver named John said as he described the conditions.

Those who had to be out in the storm to get to their jobs on Saturday were applauding the hard work by the crews cleaning up the roads.

Worcester officials are asking people to keep off the roads as they deploy around 350 pieces of snow removal equipment Saturday.

The second winter storm of the week dumped just enough snow in Andover to call the plows to treat and clear the roads, but not enough for Café Nero barista Jacob Miller to call out.

“[I] woke up maybe at 2 a.m. to make sure I beat the snow. There was a lot of plows sanding the roads. I was worried but I’m here no problem,” said Miller. “So here we are.”

While Miller was working on his snowman coffee foam design, a few souls were outside on Main Street clearing the sidewalk, joining plow drivers in snow removal efforts.

Luckily for those working in the area on Saturday, the storm didn’t pack too much of a punch.

"I live closer to the ocean and we don't get hit like this, and I work out here, and it's like a different country out here. They get a lot of snow on the New Hampshire border," said Jacob Miller, who is thankful he hasn't seen a lot of snow this season. "So, I thought it was going to be worse. I was worried."

The Associated Press contributed to this report