New England's first Black mayor Thirman Milner has died at age 91

Former Hartford mayor Thirman Milner, known for becoming the first Black mayor in all of New England, has died at the age of 91, officials confirmed to NBC Connecticut.

Milner became the first African-American elected mayor in New England in 1974, serving the city of Hartford until 1981. He also served as a state representative and a state senator.

The Connecticut National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) said Milner will be remembered as a civil rights icon, community activist and dedicated public servant.

The NAACP said Milner broke barriers and paved the way for future leaders in the city and region, which had long been defined by racial and social injustices.

Cecil Williams/Claflin University via Getty Images A reporter interviews Thirman L. Milner at an event. Thirman L. Milner is an American politician from Hartford, Connecticut and served as the 62nd and first Black Mayor of Hartford, Connecticut.

Milner served as president of the Greater Hartford NAACP and was a lifelong member.

"The Connecticut State Conference of the NAACP extends its heartfelt condolences to Mayor Milner's family, friends and former constituents during this difficult time. His contributions to Hartford and the broader New England community have left an indelible mark, and he will be deeply missed," President of the Connecticut State Conference NAACP Scot Esdaile said in a statement.

"He is a wonderful man for the people, never taking personal gain or being compromised in office as mayor and senator," Carl Milner, Thirman's nephew, said on Facebook.

There's a middle school in Hartford named after him - called Thirman L. Milner Middle School.

The NAACP said they will provide information about funeral arrangements for Milner as soon as it's made available by his family.

"He was a true servant of the people, and his impact will resonate for generations to come," Esdaile said.