Las Vegas Raiders Defeat New England Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24 in Las Vegas Sunday night.
The score came to a tie in the game's last minute of the fourth quarter when the Raiders scored a touchdown that went under scoring review to determine whether the touchdown was out-of-bounds or not, only for it to be deemed legal.
An additional touchdown by the Raiders in the last 15 seconds gave the game to the Raiders.
