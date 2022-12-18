Local

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders Defeat New England Patriots

By Evan Ringle

Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24 in Las Vegas Sunday night.

The score came to a tie in the game's last minute of the fourth quarter when the Raiders scored a touchdown that went under scoring review to determine whether the touchdown was out-of-bounds or not, only for it to be deemed legal.

An additional touchdown by the Raiders in the last 15 seconds gave the game to the Raiders.

