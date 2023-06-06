New England restaurant, chef honored with prestigious awards

If there was every any doubt that New England is home to mouthwatering food, talented chefs and delicious restaurants, it was challenged at this year's James Beard Awards. Here, New England was well represented by winners in Rhode Island and Maine.

According to its mission statement, the James Beard Foundation is committed to "celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America's food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability."

At a ceremony on Monday night, the 2023 Chef and Restaurant awards set out to do just this, recognizing dozens of businesses and individuals who demonstrate a talent in culinary arts, service, and innovation.

Among them, Rhode Island's Sherry Pocknett was granted the Best Chef Award: Northeast and Maine's The Quarry restaurant was granted the Outstanding Hospitality Award. Several other New England restaurants and chefs were also nominated for James Beard awards in their respective categories.

In the chef category, Pocknett was recognized for her work as chef and owner of Sly Fox Den, a Charlestown, Rhode Island, restaurant she opened as a namesake of her late father. The establishment strives to be a "cultural center that educates the public on Indigenous food ways, culture and history," according to its website. In the kitchen, Pocknett remains committed to the traditions of Indigenous culture, cooking and serving sustainable dishes that cater to one's "mind, body, and spirit."

With her win, Pocknett has become the first Indigenous female chef recognized at the awards.

The Quarry, a small town restaurant specializing in American fine dining, was recognized for their welcoming, friendly and hospitable atmosphere. The owner, Filipino immigrant Marilou Ranta, can be seen smiling throughout the restaurant's Facebook page whilst interacting with beloved customers.

"Absolutely speechless. There aren’t enough words to thank everyone for all of their kind words, and support. We couldn’t have done it without you," she wrote in a Facebook post. "Thank you to everyone who cheered for us. Thank you to my amazing crew in the kitchen and out. Monson, we’re coming home!"

As the James Beard Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the food industry, these recognitions are monumental for Pocknett and Ranta alike. In the coming future, both chefs can likely expect an influx of New Englanders eager to get a taste of delectable food and heartwarming atmospheres.