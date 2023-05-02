New England Revolution Helping Animal Rescue League of Boston

The New England Revolution are taking a break from the pitch to team up with the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The Revs collected dog and cat food at Gillette Stadium over the weekend. On Tuesday, a few players delivered the donations to the organization's Dedham branch.

"You can come get an animal that will bring a lot of love to your family, and so I think it is important to bring light to these organizations and bring love to families," said defender Andrew Farrell.

"I got an Australian shepherd at home, and I love him like crazy, so it is brutal to come here and see dogs who don't have families or homes yet," said defender Dave Romney.

Players wore shirts with pictures of dogs and cats up for adoption at ARL. Those shirts will be signed and donated to ARL for auction.

"There is a lot of folks with food insecurity, for themselves and for their pets," said Edward Schettino, president and CEO of the Animal Rescue League of Boston. "We are doing all we can to keep pets and families together, and the New England Revolution assisting us with this is truly tremendous."

If you'd like to find out more about the adoptable animals, or how you can help, visit ARL Boston's website.