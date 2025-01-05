New England won't see snow from major storm system moving across central US

A winter storm is moving across the central U.S., bringing snow and strong winds from Kansas to Washington DC. New England is let off the hook with this one as the low pressure moves offshore over Virginia/DC keeping it south.

The potential impacts here at home will be gusty winds returning Tuesday as the low moves close by and potentially some flurries along the Cape and the Islands if anything at all. If there are any changes to the track, we'll keep you updated. A northward shift would mean a higher snow potential for the Southern New England coast and the Cape.

In Boston, the cold and windy weekend continues.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with breezy conditions and high temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph will make it feel even colder, with wind chills in the upper teens. Sunday night will bring increasing clouds ahead of the winter storm passing south of the region, with lows in the teens and wind chills dropping to the single digits.

The week ahead will be cold and mostly dry, with blustery northwest winds adding to the chill. Highs will struggle to climb out of the 20s, and wind chills will range from the single digits to subzero inland at night.

The coldest stretch will likely be Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures slowly moderating by the weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with a stray flurry possible at this time. Otherwise, it will be mainly dry for the next 10 days.