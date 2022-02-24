New Englander Lawmakers Condemn Russian Invasion: ‘We Stand With Ukraine'

News of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves around the world Thursday, with local lawmakers condemning President Vladimir Putin's actions and expressing support for harsh sanctions against Russia.
U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, D-Massachusetts, who was in Germany this week for meetings over the conflict, said he and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are introducing a sanctions bill that mirrors legislation in the UK aimed at crippling Russia's elite.
"They support Putin, Putin supports them, and that's where he get his political strength, as well," said Keating. "So by targeting them, we're putting the most pressure on Putin himself, because that's where he gets his incredible wealth."
Keating noted that Putin has accumulated enough reserves over the years to get to this point where he could withstand about six months of sanctions.
Fellow New England lawmakers echoed that sentiment, calling for swift and severe consequences for Putin, as an adviser to Ukraine's president reported Thursday morning that about 40 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed so far in the Russian attack.
“Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law, and constitutes a massively destabilizing event with repercussions that will be felt for decades to come. Vladimir Putin and his enablers must pay a heavy price for their unjustified aggression,” Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Massachusetts, said in a statement. “I support President Biden’s unequivocal commitment to Ukraine and to our NATO allies, and trust that as his Administration continues to monitor and respond to the evolving situation in Europe, he will make every effort to keep Congress informed and engaged. An immediate drawdown of Russian military forces that protects Ukraine’s sovereignty must now be the international community’s top priority.”
“The West tried to find a peaceful solution in Ukraine, but Vladimir Putin rejected diplomacy and chose war. He is solely responsible for the unprovoked bloodshed in Ukraine. He will be held accountable before Russia’s next act of aggression," Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts, said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people as they fight for their autonomy and freedom. They did nothing to provoke this violent attack.”
Sen. Ed Markey said the world is united against Putin, saying of the Russian leader that his invasion of Ukraine is "spurred by the delusional aspirations of a weak dictator."
Rep. Jim McGovern said he condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia's "unjustified, unprovoked military attack against Ukraine."
"I fully support President Biden's actions--alongside our allies--to impose targeted sanctions against President Putin and his corrupt regime," McGovern said in a tweet. "America must continue to focus on coordinated diplomacy to de-escalate and resolve this crisis."
In New Hampshire, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan called for "crushing economic sanctions" and "crippling consequences" for Putin and the Russian economy.
"Vladimir Putin will face the full wrath of the transatlantic alliance for violating Ukraine's sovereignty and waging war on the Ukrainian people," Shaheen said in a statement. "I urge the Biden administration to respond swiftly and in concert with our allies to impose crushing economic sanctions on Kremlin officials, Russian entities and other actors involved in this attack on Ukraine."
"Russia's unprovoked and unconscionable invasion of another sovereign nation is a direct threat not only to the people of Ukraine, but to peace, freedom, and security in every corner of the world," said Hassan. "The United States and our allies must bring to bear crippling consequences on Vladimir Putin and the Russian economy as a whole, as we also provide support to the Ukrainian people and our NATO allies. Americans must stand united, and our NATO alliance must stand strong against Putin's aggression."
In Connecticut, Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal expressed solidarity with Ukrainians who are fighting against a "foreign tyrant."
"Putin's decision to invade is an evil, panicked move of weakness and will be his defining mistake," Murphy said in a tweet. "If Putin does not pay a devastating price for this transgression, then our own security will soon be at risk."
"The USA stands with the Ukrainian people as they fight for their freedom from Russian tyranny," Blumenthal said on Twitter.
Congressman Jim Himes said he was praying for the people of Ukraine, noting the "the world must now show that Putin’s evil will never be accepted."
"The Russian people must now realize who governs in their name. And Americans must now look hard at who was on the wrong side of all this," Himes said in a tweet.
In Rhode Island, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said he stands with the people of Ukraine, who are facing unprovoked violence and bloodshed "at the hands of a brutal, corrupt regime."
"Putin and his cronies must pay dearly for this," Whitehouse said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Sen. Jack Reed called Putin's invasion of Ukraine "illegal and immoral."
"His military is likely to achieve rapid dominance at the outset, but the Ukrainian people are not easily defeated," Reed said in a tweet. "We are witnessing the start of a long, bloody, ugly conflict that Putin cannot win."
Congressman Jim Langevin said news of Russia's invasion is absolutely devastating, calling Putin "a thug dead set on upending a sovereign democracy and reconstituting the borders of the USSR."
"Putin must be stopped, and he must pay for his crimes against the innocent Ukrainian people," Langevin said on Twitter.