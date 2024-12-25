New England's largest shelter serves Christmas meals to those in need

New England’s largest day shelter has been cooking up a delicious Christmas meal for those less fortunate this year.

The true spirit of Christmas is in full swing at St. Francis House on the 25th of December.

This is the 40th year this Christmas meal is being served.

“Last year I was sleeping on the floor across the street during the day, while I slept at the park at night. And just to be able to come in here and be in a safe environment.”, said Kelly Corson.

Baked stuffed chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, squash, salad, and more, served to those who normally struggle to put a roof over their heads.

“Christmas is one of the most special days of the year at st Francis house but it’s also somewhat bittersweet. A lot of our guests are remembering Christmas’ past when the days were better for them.” said Karen LaFracia, president and CEO of St. Francis House.

These 40 volunteers are dishing out far more than just a hot meal.

A sense of belonging and hopefulness to those who could use the extra love this time of year.

Events like this are dependent on volunteers not just during the holidays, but every day.

You can find more information here.