Boston Business Journal

New fall openings on Newbury Street, and more retail news

By Grant Welker

Boston Business Journal

On an ever-changing Newbury Street, this fall will bring yet more newcomers.

The high-end Back Bay shopping destination will welcome a retail shop for Vermont’s King Arthur Baking Co. and a Birkenstock shoe store, in addition to an expanded Trident Booksellers & Cafe.

Others include the tea shop Heytea, the shoe store Kizik, clothing and accessories store Peserico, and Diptyque, a store selling bath and body goods, candles and more.

LensCrafters and the women’s clothing store Princess Polly will replace a former Anthropologie after the retailer moved a few blocks down Newbury Street toward the Public Garden.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us