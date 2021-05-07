New Hampshire and Rhode Island to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Friday

New Hampshire and Rhode Island are set to ease their COVID-19 restrictions on Friday following guidance from their governors.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire will be following new guidelines released last week by Gov. Chris Sununu. The new guidelines, dubbed “Universal Best Practices,” replace the former requirements of “Safer at Home 2.0” which had been in effect since March of 2020.

The new recommendations provide guidance for individuals and businesses.

"We're just reemphasizing the most important parts of the guidance, mandates that we previously had in place," he said.

Measures include continued vaccination, social and physical distancing and face mask use.

Gyms will now be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

It is recommended that religious services be hosted outdoors if possible.

Groups at restaurants are limited to 10 with six feet of distance between different parties.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island is also introducing a plethora of changes on Friday concerning indoor dining, religious centers, gyms and offices, at the direction of Gov. Dan McKee.

Masks will only be required indoors and if there is less than three feet of spacing outdoors.

Indoor dining will be allowed at 80% capacity indoors and 100% outdoors, with three feet of spacing required. Catered events will be allowed up to 200 indoors and 500 outdoors.

Social gatherings of 25 will be allowed indoors and 75 outdoors.

Religious spaces, retail stores, gyms, funeral homes and offices will also all be allowed to operate at 80% capacity.