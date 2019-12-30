Business
sports betting

New Hampshire Becomes Latest State to Offer Sports Betting

Gov. Chris Sununu placed the first bet Monday on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl

By Michael Casey

By Michael Casey

AP

FILE

" data-ellipsis="false">

New Hampshire has become the second New England state to offer sports betting.

Governor Chris Sununu placed the first bet Monday on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl. The bet kicks off sports betting that will be offered online and on mobile devices after the state approved a six-year contract with Boston-based DraftKings to operate sports books in the state.

The United States Supreme Court in two-thousand eight paved the way for states to allow sports betting. It is underway in thirteen other states including Rhode Island.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

sports bettingNew Hampshiremobile bettingonline betting
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us