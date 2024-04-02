New Hampshire braces for an April snowstorm

April showers bring… a nor’easter to New England.

Just when you think it's safe to put away the winter gear, from heavy jackets, to shovels and ice melt, the season strikes back.

When it comes to weather in New England – you have to expect the unexpected.

“We’ve already sold some rock salt today, we’ve sold some wood pellets for heating. People are thinking it’s going to get cold, temperatures are going to drop.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Kelly Clark, the owner of Dodge Grain in Salem, New Hampshire, says they were getting ready with all of their spring supplies and putting those winter things away.

The commutes on Wednesday and Thursday should be affected by the nor'easter headed to the Boston area. Here's the latest forecast, and where to expect snow. Tuesday evening: Cloudy, scattered rain. Temps in the 40s. Overnight Tuesday night: Cloudy night, few showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday: First Alert Day. Windy. Gusts near 40mph. Rain and Sleet. Highs in the 40s. Thursday: First Alert Day. Rainy day. Afternoon wintry mix. Gusty Winds. Highs near 40 degrees.

“Last week we were preparing for spring, bringing all of our fertilizers, our grass seeds, people were looking for all of that information and it’s really just funny to think about because we also, still have our ice melts and rock salts available but did we think we were actually going to need them? No.” Clark, said.

This nor’easter could bring significant snowfall for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress says they are prepared but that these types are storms can always be a concern.

“Of course, this is coming right on the heels of the ice storm we just had. So, we’re already dealing with trees that have been weakened. We do except significant tree damage, in our higher elevation towns, in places like Metrowest and places like New Hampshire,” Ress, said.

Back in Salem, New Hampshire, DPW Deputy Director Geoff Benson says they’re prepared for the storm with 20 salt trucks ready to go.

“We did take some of our salters apart, so we’re putting them back together today and tomorrow. We will be ready just like any other storm, because it could get much bigger, you never know," Benson said.

The main message from town officials is if you can stay home during this storm, do so.