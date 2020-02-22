Local
NH House Passes Narrower Marijuana Legalization Bill

In 2019, the House passed a broader version that would have created a regulated and taxed retail market, but it didn't make it through the Senate

The New Hampshire House has again voted to legalize recreational marijuana, this time without trying to establish a regulated commercial market for it.

The bill sent to the Senate on Thursday would allow adults to possess up to 3/4 of an ounce of marijuana and to grow up to six plants.

Last year, the House passed a broader bill that would have created a regulated and taxed retail market, but it died in the Senate.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu opposes such measures.

The latest bill passed the House with four votes more than needed to achieve a veto-proof majority.

