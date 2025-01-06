The cold snap New England is going through means Ice Castles is almost ready to open in New Hampshire.

The North Woodstock attraction will open the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 10, according to an announcement Monday, which noted that it's one of the earliest opening dates for Ice Castles in its 12 years.

"We are excited to open the icy gates in our cherished​ North Woodstock community for one of our earliest dates​ in our 12-year history," CEO Kyle Standifird said in a statement. "This year, we will unveil a new​ castle design and illuminate the White Mountain Forest with nearly double the amount of lights."

The popular winter attraction features tunnels, caverns, fountains and slides — all made out of ice. Tickets have been available on the Ice Castles website.

Ice Castles usually opens in January depending on the weather.