New Hampshire kidnapping, robbery suspect arrested in Texas

Nelson Perez, 58, is accused of robbing the LoanMax business on Route 28 in Salem, New Hampshire on Sept. 27

A man wanted for tying up employees at a New Hampshire business during an armed robbery in September has been arrested in Texas, police said Friday.

Nelson Perez, 58, is accused of robbing the LoanMax business on Route 28 in Salem, New Hampshire, around noon on Sept. 27. Investigators say Perez, armed with a gun, tied up the employees during the robbery then fled with cash. No one was seriously hurt.

Perez, who is from Methuen, Mass., was arrested in Katy, Texas Thursday night and is being held pending an arraignment and request for extradition. The arrest warrant charges him with armed robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Department at 603-893-1911.

