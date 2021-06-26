Local

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Legislature Approves Earlier State Primary

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu addresses a gathering outside the Elliot Hospital, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Charles Krupa/AP

A bill to move up the date of New Hampshire’s state primary elections is headed to the desk of Gov. Chris Sununu, where its fate is uncertain.

While New Hampshire is known for its first-in-the-nation presidential primary every four years, its state primary, held the second Tuesday in September, is one of the nation’s latest.

The House and Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a bill to change the date to the first Tuesday in August, starting with the 2024 elections.

Sununu has said he wants to confer with Secretary of State Bill Gardner before making a decision. Gardner opposes the change.

