New Hampshire man faces civil rights violations over theft of LGBTQ+ pride flags

A New Hampshire man is accused of a civil rights violation after he allegedly stole a pride flag off the same property three times between June and September 2023.

Hayden Anderson, a Berlin resident, faces six violations of the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

The first incident was on June 18, 2023, the AG office said, when 22-year-old Anderson allegedly stole an LGBTQ+ pride flag off a residential property, damaging the flagpole. The victims put up a new flag, and on Aug. 5 Anderson it again, according to investigators. He went back a third time, on Sept. 8, repeating his actions.

The AG's office said Anderson took the flags at night and tried to hide his identity.

TAnderson faces three violations for the trespassing and theft of the flag and another three for the destruction of property.

"Acts of hate, intolerance, and discrimination, like those alleged in this case, have no place in New Hampshire. They undermine the basic rights of individuals to express themselves freely. Protecting the right to peacefully express beliefs, without fear of targeted harassment or intimidation, is essential for fostering a safe and welcoming state,” said Attorney General John M. Formella in a media statement.

Each violation carries a maximum penalty of $5,000. This is a civil complaint, not a criminal charge.

The AG's office has also requested a restraining order against Anderson on behalf of the victim.