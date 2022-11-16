New Hampshire Republicans React to Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid

Promising to bring "true glory to the nation," former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will be a presidential candidate in 2024.

Republicans in "First In The Nation" New Hampshire were watching. Reaction was mixed.

There was “never Trump", like former NH GOP Chair Fergus Cullen.

“You know there are people who are willing to do Thelma and Louise and go off that cliff with him again. I’m not one of them," he said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Then the “possibly Trump,” like former NH GOP Vice Chair Matt Mayberry.

“I am open to Donald Trump but I’m also very much open to other candidates coming into this race," he said.

Then “definitely Trump,” like Nashua Republican Committeewoman Di Lothrop.

“He has my vote.”

Lothrop said she liked the strong economy, low inflation and energy independence during the Trump administration.

“It’s not about his personality. It’s about his record. I don’t care about mean tweets… It’s the strength," she said.

“I like President Trump‘s policies. I hate the drama," Mayberry added.

Mayberry voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. And then January 6 happened.

"To me that was an act of domestic terrorism. I’m going to find out from each candidate where they stand on what happened on January 6. That for me is going to be a driving force," he said.

Mayberry also pointed out he is excited about Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence and Nikki Haley.

"I think people are ready to turn the page," Cullen said.

Cullen said Granite staters have now said no to Trump twice - in 2016 and 2020.

"There seems to be a growing group of voters who- even if they sort of liked him or liked him with enthusiasm - are ready to say this isn’t working anymore. We have to try something different.”

With Republican presidential hopefuls already parading through the state, New Hampshire could be a bellwether in the coming months for the kind of success Donald Trump may or may not have in 2024.