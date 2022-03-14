Local

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has COVID-19

Shaheen, a Democrat in her third term, said she tested positive on Sunday and is following quarantine protocols

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Shaheen, a Democrat in her third term, said she tested positive on Sunday and is following quarantine protocols.

“Grateful for 3 shots that made this a mild case, and a reminder to all who have not been vaccinated to do so ASAP,” she said on Twitter.

Shaheen, 75, was the first woman in the U.S. to serve as both governor and U.S. senator. She served as governor from 1997-2003 and was elected to the Senate in 2008.

More New Hampshire news

frost quake 3 hours ago

Did You Hear the Boom? Possible Frost Quake Reported in Mass., NH

New Hampshire 17 hours ago

Man Dies After Pickup Truck Falls Through Ice on NH Pond

New Hampshire 8 hours ago

NH State Sen. Tom Sherman Announces Run for Governor

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us