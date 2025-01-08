New Hampshire

New Hampshire man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old

By Thea DiGiammerino

A 22-year-old New Hampshire man was arrested Tuesday on accusations he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl.

Nashua police said the investigation into Aleisandro Garcia, a Hudson resident, began on Sept. 15, 2024, when they took a report that Garcia may have met up with an 11-year-old girl the day before.

Police allege that Garcia met with the victim at Mine Falls Park and committed "numerous sexual acts."

Garcia was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault, felonious sexual assault and gross lewdness in the presence of a child.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

He was held without bail pending his arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Anyone with additional information about the case is urged to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

