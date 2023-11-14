New Hampshire

New Hampshire State Police search for missing 80-year-old man with dementia

New Hampshire State Police are searching for a missing 80-year-old man in Manchester.

Police said Leo Dion was last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday walking from his home on Valley Street. He was reported missing at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Dion was described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 167 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair, said police.

The 80-year-old was last seen wearing a pale blue sweatshirt, blue pajamas and slipper socks.

According to police, Dion's family said he suffers from dementia and is easily confused.

Anyone who sees Dion should call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

