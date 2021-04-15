New Hampshire to Lift COVID Restrictions

New Hampshire could be the first state in New England to lift all of its coronavirus restrictions with the mask mandate the first to go.

Gov. Chris Sununu indicated that most of the state’s restrictions would be lifted "wicked soon," long before Memorial Day, during a virtual business meeting Wednesday.

Sununu predicted a very low case count by June, citing a lower death rate due to vaccinations protecting the most vulnerable.

He said his first repeal would be the mask mandate. New Hampshire would be the first state in New England to do so.

“Will be ending very, very, very, very soon We’re there, we’re really there." Sununu said. "I can’t tell you exactly what date it’s going to be, but I think the term we use in New Hampshire is wicked soon. Wicked soon.”

Meanwhile, New Hampshire will begin vaccinating people from out of state Monday.