Plane Carrying Over 45 Tons of Protective Gear En Route to New Hampshire

A plane delivering some 91,000 pounds of personal protective gear from China was en route to New Hampshire Sunday, Gov. Chris Sununu said.

The plane from Shanghai was expected to land at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Sunday afternoon.

The efforts to secure the PPE were spearheaded by New Hampshire businessman and inventor Dean Kamen, the governor's office said.

Sununu was expected to hold a press conference from the airport at 3:45 p.m. along with Kamen and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

Wheels up to MHT. One month ago New Hampshire wasn’t even in the business of PPE procurement, & today we secured over 91,000 pounds of this critical lifesaving equipment for NH. We scoured the earth and left no stone unturned. Thankful for this team effort in fighting #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/bov9YXFCxE — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 12, 2020

The shipment was set to be distributed across the state to those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. The state would not charge those getting the supplies, the governor said.

“One month ago New Hampshire wasn’t even in the business of PPE procurement, and today we secured 45 metric tons of this critical lifesaving equipment for our state,” said Sununu in a release.

“We worked around the clock, scoured the earth, and left no stone unturned to ensure New Hampshire has the resources it needs to combat this pandemic," Sununu said, thanking Kamen for his efforts.

Added Shaheen: "This plane is delivering lifesaving personal protective equipment which will be immediately distributed to the brave Granite Staters who are on the frontlines of this crisis.

“I congratulate and thank Dean Kamen for spearheading this heroic effort. Our State has not been receiving the PPE it needs and is running dangerously low on supplies."