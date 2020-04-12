Local
New Hampshire

Plane Carrying Over 45 Tons of Protective Gear En Route to New Hampshire

The efforts to secure the PPE were spearheaded by New Hampshire businessman and inventor Dean Kamen

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Gov. Chris Sununu

A plane delivering some 91,000 pounds of personal protective gear from China was en route to New Hampshire Sunday, Gov. Chris Sununu said.

The plane from Shanghai was expected to land at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Sunday afternoon.

The efforts to secure the PPE were spearheaded by New Hampshire businessman and inventor Dean Kamen, the governor's office said.

Sununu was expected to hold a press conference from the airport at 3:45 p.m. along with Kamen and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

The shipment was set to be distributed across the state to those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. The state would not charge those getting the supplies, the governor said.

“One month ago New Hampshire wasn’t even in the business of PPE procurement, and today we secured 45 metric tons of this critical lifesaving equipment for our state,” said Sununu in a release.

Local

forecast 53 mins ago

Storm to Bring Heavy Rain, Winds of Up to 70 MPH Monday

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Mass. Coronavirus Relief Fund Raises $4 Million in 1st Week, First Lady Says

“We worked around the clock, scoured the earth, and left no stone unturned to ensure New Hampshire has the resources it needs to combat this pandemic," Sununu said, thanking Kamen for his efforts.

Added Shaheen: "This plane is delivering lifesaving personal protective equipment which will be immediately distributed to the brave Granite Staters who are on the frontlines of this crisis.

“I congratulate and thank Dean Kamen for spearheading this heroic effort. Our State has not been receiving the PPE it needs and is running dangerously low on supplies."

This article tagged under:

New HampshireChris Sununucoronavirus in new englandjeanne shaheencoronavirus in new hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us