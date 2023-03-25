New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state
New Hampshire 22 hours ago

Patrons Sickened After Eating Ice Cream From NH Shop Tested Positive for THC: Police

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, said several people — including a child — who ate ice cream from a local shop last weekend became ill and later tested positive for THC. Newmarket polic...

