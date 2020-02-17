Après-Ski In New Hampshire

Are you are planning on hitting the slopes this week? Well that requires a lot of energy. The Hub Today's Anna Rossi is hitting the road and taking us up north to some of New Hampshire's ski areas and showing us some of her favorite spots to grab a delicious meal.

We can’t talk about 'Ski 93' without a stop in Lincoln NH, it is packed with great restaurants. Anna's favorite place for breakfast is Flapjacks. "there is no better place for pancakes" Rossi shared.

Next up, The Depot at Cafe Lafayette in Woodstock NH a diner train "everything is sharable, and is made fresh in house" said Michael French

Finally The Bretton Arms, if you want a dinner to remember this is the place for you. The layout is warm & inviting with such an intimate dining space that everyone will love.

Anna's Top Dining Guide while traveling on 'Ski 93'

Gypsy Cafe: http://www.gypsycaferestaurant.com/

FlapJacks: https://www.facebook.com/flapjacksnh/

One Love Brewery: https://www.onelovebrewery.com/

The Depot at Cafe Lafayette: http://www.thedepotatcafelafayette.com/

The Bretton Arms: https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/bretton-woods-bretton-arms/dining/bretton-arms-dining-room

Common Man - Foster’s Boiler Room: https://thecmaninnplymouth.com/dining/fosters-boiler-room/