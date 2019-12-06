NH Driver Dies After Crashing Into Box Truck

New Hampshire State Police say a driver has died after crashing into a box truck that was backing into a driveway.

Police identified the driver as 80-year-old Marlene Bateman, of Northwood.

They said she was heading west on Route 4 in Northwood Friday morning and crashed into the passenger side of the truck while it was backing into a driveway.

The truck driver, 55-year-old Cary McKay, of Gorham, Maine, and a truck passenger weren't hurt.

Route 4 was closed in both directions for about 4 1/2 hours.

Police said it does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors.