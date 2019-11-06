2 More Dems File for NH Primary Ahead of Pence’s Trip to Sign Up Trump

Two Democratic senators filed Wednesday to officially be on the ballot in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary, a day before Vice President Mike Pence was set to arrive to file on the president's behalf.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota visited the statehouse to sign the paperwork as she qualified for her party's December debate, having reached 5% support in a Quinnipiac poll of likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers.

Nearly 100 supporters came along to the signing, and Klobuchar had several other events across the Granite State Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado also signed up for the 2020 primary in New Hampshire, where Secretary of State Bill Gardner made sure to point out a photo on the wall of Gary Hart, the former Colorado senator who pulled off an upset win in 1984.

Bennet hasn't qualified for either of the next Democratic debates but said he's counting on New Hampshire voters once again to upset conventional wisdom in the primary.

The filing period ends Nov. 15, and President Donald Trump will meet the deadline once Pence submits the paperwork in person on Thursday.

Trump faces no significant challengers to recapturing the GOP nomination, but his campaign has worked to tighten its grip on the primary and caucus processes to increase the likelihood of a smooth-running GOP convention in August.

Pence's appearance is a prominent affirmation of his position on the Republican ticket. He'll continue the trip by speaking at the popular Politics & Eggs speaking series on the campus of Saint Anselm College in Manchester.