Local
Donald Trump

2 More Dems File for NH Primary Ahead of Pence’s Trip to Sign Up Trump

By Staff and wire reports

Magnitude_3.8_Earthquake_Rattles_San_Jose.jpg

Two Democratic senators filed Wednesday to officially be on the ballot in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary, a day before Vice President Mike Pence was set to arrive to file on the president's behalf.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota visited the statehouse to sign the paperwork as she qualified for her party's December debate, having reached 5% support in a Quinnipiac poll of likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers.

Nearly 100 supporters came along to the signing, and Klobuchar had several other events across the Granite State Wednesday.

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

coronavirus 3 hours ago

NH Health Officials to Update on 2 New Presumed Cases of COVID-19

coronavirus 10 hours ago

Two New Presumptive Positive Cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire

Meanwhile, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado also signed up for the 2020 primary in New Hampshire, where Secretary of State Bill Gardner made sure to point out a photo on the wall of Gary Hart, the former Colorado senator who pulled off an upset win in 1984.

Bennet hasn't qualified for either of the next Democratic debates but said he's counting on New Hampshire voters once again to upset conventional wisdom in the primary.

The filing period ends Nov. 15, and President Donald Trump will meet the deadline once Pence submits the paperwork in person on Thursday.

Trump faces no significant challengers to recapturing the GOP nomination, but his campaign has worked to tighten its grip on the primary and caucus processes to increase the likelihood of a smooth-running GOP convention in August.

Pence's appearance is a prominent affirmation of his position on the Republican ticket. He'll continue the trip by speaking at the popular Politics & Eggs speaking series on the campus of Saint Anselm College in Manchester.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpNew HampshireMANCHESTERMinnesotaRepublican Party
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us