NH Town Officials Getting Frosty Reception Over ‘Frost Fest’

Last year, the town of Durham, New Hampshire was met with criticism after it denied a request to display a menorah next to a Christmas tree at a park

Plans to hold a "Frost Fest" instead of a traditional holiday celebration are getting a frosty reception.

After concerns last year that the tree-lighting ceremony at a park in Durham, New Hampshire, was too focused on Christmas, and a decision to deny a menorah to be displayed next to the tree, town councilors came up with the idea of a celebration that pays tribute to winter.

This year, there's no tree lighting ceremony or grand entrance from Santa planned. But councilors said in trying to make the holidays welcoming and inclusive, they've been yelled at and have received hateful emails and social media posts.

The debate over what to include in the holiday season even extends to the wreaths on light posts. For now, they're going up again.

