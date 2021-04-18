New Hampshire to Open COVID Vaccine Appointments to Non-Residents Monday

Starting Monday, people from all states, including all of New England, will be eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in New Hampshire.

Appointments will be available through vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 211.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced on April 8 that the Granite State would expand eligibility to people 16 and older, regardless of residency.

🚨BREAKING: On April 19 New Hampshire will expand eligibility to all individuals 16+ years old, regardless of residency. With all states expanding eligibility on April 19, we have confidence that there will not be a run on the system that will cause delays for NH residents. pic.twitter.com/DMtGAGEuEw — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 8, 2021

When he made the announcement, Sununu said there were still 240,000 first dose appointments available to schedule in VINI between April 8 and Memorial Day, allowing plenty of opportunity for Granite State residents to schedule an appointment, or move up their appointments to an earlier date if they choose to.

Sununu had come under fire for not allowing out-of-state college kids to be vaccinated, but with the majority of Granite Staters signed up for their shots and already prioritized, the governor said it was time to be a good neighbor.

His changing tune drew praise from parents of out-of-state college students on Twitter, and there has also been major support from Massachusetts residents who live on the border.

All New Hampshire residents age 16 and older have been eligible to receive the vaccine since April 2.