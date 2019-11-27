NH Neighborhood Evacuated After Dynamite Found in House

Police in New Hampshire say they evacuated a Portsmouth neighborhood and closed surrounding streets to remove dynamite from a house.

The Portsmouth Herald reports police removed the dynamite on Tuesday.

The dynamite was recently discovered in the basement of the home that had belonged to Nancy Beck, who died Sept. 29. Her husband, Peter, had died in 2016. The couple had left the contents of the home to the Strawbery Banke Museum.

Family members said Peter Beck once was excavating under a barn for a geothermal-heating project when he decided to speed things up and use dynamite. Rocks rained on neighboring homes and the city responded with a cease-and-desist order.

