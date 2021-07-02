New Hampsire

Purrfect: Cat Climbs New Hampshire's 48 Tallest Mountains

Owner Mel Elam, of North Conway, started their journey to the top of the state’s 4,000-footers

A cat has made it to the summit of New Hampshire’s 48 tallest mountains, spending parts of the journey peering out from the comfort of her owner’s backpack.

Floki has grown from kitten to cat in the nine months since she and owner Mel Elam, of North Conway, started their journey to the top of the state’s 4,000-footers (1.21 kilometers).

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Last on their list was Mount Washington — the highest summit in the Northeast at 6,288 feet, which they reached last Saturday.

“We did it!” Elam posted on social media. She chronicled her “Adventures with Floki,” accompanied by photos and video.

Elam adopted Floki from a shelter last year after losing another beloved hiking companion, her dog. A harness is attached to Floki when she’s in the backpack, and she’s on a leash when walks along a trail. In colder weather, she wore a vest.

Elam said she and Floki are considering the “52 With a View,” mountains in New Hampshire with elevations under 4,000 feet and great views.

News

phylicia rashad 2 hours ago

Phylicia Rashad Draws Critics, Dismissal Calls for Defending Bill Cosby

United States 2 hours ago

GM Moves to Secure Critical U.S.-Sourced Lithium for Electric Vehicle Batteries

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampsireCATnorth conway
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us