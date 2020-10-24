Triple Shooting in Manchester, NH, Under Investigation

An investigation is underway in Manchester, New Hampshire, following a triple shooting on Friday night, police said.

A call came in to the Manchester Police Department around 10:30 p.m. for a report of three people who were shot in the area of Auburn and Union streets, officers from the department said Saturday morning.

All three victims are being treated at local hospitals, police said. Officials do not believe that this was a random act of violence.

The incident remains under investigation and people are being asked to avoid the area where the shootings took place. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 603-668-8711 or anonymously at 603-624-4040.