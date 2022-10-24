Local

Harmony Montgomery

New Harmony Montgomery Case Update Expected Monday

By Staff Reports

Contributed Photo

Police and prosecutors in New Hampshire will give an update on their investigation into the killing of Harmony Montgomery Monday afternoon.

They are investigating the little girl's disappearance as a homicide case, following the announcement that authorities believe she was murdered.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are expected to give the statement at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department. Their statement will be livestreamed on this page.

This breaking news story will be updated.

Authorities have determined that Harmony Montgomery was a victim of homicide.

