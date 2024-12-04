New Haven, CT police call on friends of 2 classmates killed in less than 2 weeks not to retaliate

Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two high school friends and classmates in New Haven in less than two weeks and they are calling for the victims’ friends not to retaliate but rather allow police to bring the people responsible to justice.

Uzziah Shell, 16, was shot near Goffe Street just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 and he died at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Daily Jackson, 17, of New Haven, was shot on Shelton Avenue near Huntington Street just before 7 p.m. Tuesday and he also died at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Both teens attended Riverside Academy in New Haven and they were friends, according to police.

Riverside Academy principal Derek Stephenson released a statement about Daily's death on Wednesday:

“Daily was a friend to many, but it was his allegiance, respect, and the unbridled alliance he had for the late Uzziah Shell that has immeasurably impacted our entire school community. Sharing his emotions and offering support to those who needed it were hallmarks of his many admirable characteristics. Daily was a quiet, introspective, compassionate young man with a fierce sense of loyalty and protection of those he cared for, which made him a confidante to his friends, family, community, and entire Riverside family."

Police believe both teens were targeted.

“We know that Jackson and the homicide victim a week and a half ago, Uzziah Shell, were friends and involved in disputes with other groups in the city. The shootings of both these men do not appear to be random and we have reason to believe that they were targeted by members of those groups,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have been attempting to identify other individuals in the city who may also be targeted as well as those who might retaliate in order to disrupt the cycle of violence,“ he said.

After the shooting that killed Shell, police offered services to kids, checked to make sure people were safe and one family was even moved out of the city for safety reasons.

Jacobson said law enforcement, including federal authorities, met after the shooting of Jackson and also met with school officials and others.

“Our strategy is to reach out to the families, surround the families with support. We are looking to move another two families out of the city. There’s no immediate danger, just for safety purposes,” Jacobson said.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said they deaths are tragic and offered condolences to the families.

Both of the teens who were killed had been involved in city programs meant to help youth.

“Uzziah was part of our youth at work program, was painting fire hydrants this past summer,” Elicker said.

“Daily was working at the Q House, so these are the very young men that we want to help support and some of our programs were design to do just that and at the same time, young boys oftentimes are not able to manage their anger as well as they should and make bad decisions,” he added. “And so we will continue to do as much as we can to help support our young people and try to do as much more as we can to ensure that we’re offering our young people other options and other support.”

Jacobson said they are making lists of people who could potentially retaliate and they are meeting with them and offering services. Those who have warrants will be arrested while those who are on probation will be put on GPS bracelets.

“Our appeal to Jackson’s friends and Uzziah Shell’s friends is, give us time. We have a lot of stuff going on in both these cases. We’re going to make arrests. We’re going to hold people accountable so give us time to do that and don’t run out there and do something stupid and ruin your life,” Jacobson said.