New high-end steakhouse opens in historic space in Quincy

Earlier this year, it was reported that a new restaurant was planning to open within an historic space in Quincy, and now we have learned that it is up and running.

According to posts on its Facebook page, Masons Steakhouse is now open on Hancock Street in the downtown section of the city, with the place being an upscale dining spot that features New American fare and which is run by restaurateur Jimmy Liang of the JP Fuji Group (the new place is not part of that group). The two-story restaurant takes over the space that had been home to The Masonic Temple, which dated back to 1926 and was destroyed in a fire in 2013.

The address for Masons Steakhouse is 1170 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA, 02169. Its website can be found at https://www.masonssteakhouse.com/

