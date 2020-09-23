New Interactive Map Highlights Alleged Police Misconduct in Mass.

The ACLU of Massachusetts has released a new interactive map to highlight cases of alleged police misconduct across the commonwealth.

The map is part of #PoliceViolenceHappensHere, an effort launched Wednesday by the ACLU chapter to "underscore the urgent need for police reform," according to the nonprofit.

The interactive map shows at least 115 reported cases of alleged police brutality in 34 Massachusetts communities in the last 10 years, the ACLU said.

On Wednesday Wednesday, supporters of police reform turned out in Boston, Brockton, Cambridge, Framingham, Lynn, Quincy and Springfield, holding signs that read, "Police violence happens here." It was an effort to call attention to cases that the ACLU said happened in those communities.

"Police violence and misconduct happen here, in every corner of the state. From Boston to Springfield to Pittsfield, people experience policing differently depending on who they are and to what community they belong," said Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, in a statement. "Bay Staters deserve equal justice and demand meaningful police reform. Massachusetts lawmakers must act now to address past violence and prevent future harms."

The map was developed by the ACLU of Massachusetts' Data for Justice Project and relies on media reports, according to the organization, which added that the reports gathered in the project are only the incidents of alleged misconduct that have been reported.

Viewers of the map can submit an incident of police violence or misconduct but, according to the website, there's no "guarantee that all entries will be added to the map."