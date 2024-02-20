New Irish pub opening in the western suburbs of Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new Irish pub is on its way to the western suburbs of Boston, and it will be moving into the space where another dining and drinking spot had been until closing at the start of this year.

According to a source, The Dooliner Irish Pub & Restaurant is planning to open in the Nonantum section of Newton, taking over the former Cafe Martin West Street space. An Instagram page for the upcoming place says it will be a "traditional Irish pub nestled in the heart of Nonantum" and that it hopes to open in March; little else is currently known about the spot, though it is assumed that its name comes from the town of Doolin which sits on the west coast of Ireland and is known in part for a famous pub called Gus O'Connor's.

Cafe Martin first opened in early 2022, with the space previously being home to West Street Tavern & Restaurant.

The address for The Dooliner Irish Pub & Restaurant in Nonantum is 7 West Street, Newton, MA, 02458. Its Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/thedooliner/

