New Japanese restaurant and sake bar to open in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new fusion restaurant is on its way to the Boston waterfront.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page (along with an article from What Now Boston), Mai is planning to open in the city's Seaport District, moving into a space on Northern Avenue in the Fan Pier area. The Instagram page for the upcoming spot says it will be a French-inspired Japanese restaurant and sake bar and it also indicates that the NoToro Hospitality Group (Matsunori Handroll Bar in Boston, Lanner Noodles in Cambridge) is behind it.

The address for the upcoming Mai is 31 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA, 02210. Its Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/mai.izakaya/

