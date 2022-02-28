Local

New Hampshire

New Law to Allow Dogs in NH Restaurants' Outdoor Dining Areas

Dogs must be licensed and vaccinated against rabies, they have to stay on the ground and they can’t eat or drink using the restaurant’s glasses, plates or utensils

There will be more puppies on patios this spring now that New Hampshire has passed a law allowing dogs in outdoor dining areas of restaurants.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill Thursday that clears restaurant owners to allow dogs in any outdoor dining areas of their restaurants.

Dogs must be licensed and vaccinated against rabies, they have to stay on the ground and they can’t eat or drink using the restaurant’s glasses, plates or utensils. Restaurant staff, meanwhile, are prohibited from petting or playing with the animals.

The new law takes effect in 60 days.

