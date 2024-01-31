New lawsuit, controversy for striking teachers in Newton

Teachers in Newton, Massachusetts, are set to strike once again Wednesday and students in the district are now out of the classroom for a ninth school day.

A second parent has filed a lawsuit against those teachers, and there's new controversy about an activity said to be planned Wednesday.

The school committee put another offer on the table Tuesday night, and the union said it will respond Wednesday.

In the meantime, two more parents filed another lawsuit against the union, calling on the judge to compel them back to school.

Allison and David Goldberg are asking for severe economic sanctions against the Newton Teachers Association, as well as the arrest of union's president, Michael Zilles, for criminal contempt of court.

They said the union is not complying with one of their daughter's Individualized Education Plan, or IEP, as required by law.

"As you can imagine, this was a last resort. We love and value our teachers, but at some point, enough is enough. The NTA, who claims this is for the kids, is using our children as leverage, and I will no longer stand for it," said Allison Goldberg, parent filing lawsuit.

Schools in Newton will be closed again Wednesday as teachers continue to strike and negotiate a new contract.

"We want nothing more to be back in the classroom with our students. But let us be very, very clear: to go back without these most basic of needs met, means that the current crisis in the Newton Public Schools will continue," said Ryan Normandin, a member of the negotiations team for Newton Teachers Association.

Now, the union is taking some heat over a flier for a planned pub crawl Wednesday night, while the students are out of school for ninth consecutive day, and the school committee said they're still millions of dollars apart on teacher salaries.

"It makes me question what this strike is really about. Is it about Newton's kids and teachers? Is it about money? Or is it about some other bigger agenda, one where our kids are being used as pawns?" said Christopher Brezski, chair of the Newton School Committee.

"Let me show you what they're doing tomorrow night. They're going on a pub crawl! If you're not doing everything you can to put kids in school, you should be ashamed of yourselves. Parents are here for their kids, and they’re having parties," said Fran Yerardi, a Newton parent.

The union confirmed Tuesday night in a statement that "there are social events scheduled outside of our contractual teaching hours to allow members to process — and be together inside, in the warmth, away from the rain, cold and snow we've experienced over the last 12 days."

It's unclear what time Wednesday the union will have its response to the latest offer.