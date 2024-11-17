Conn. police officer arrested on strangulation, assault charges: police

A New London police officer has been arrested and is facing charges including strangulation and assault, according to the police department.

Police in New London were notified by Waterford Police Department that a victim of domestic violence had come to report an incident on Thursday around 5 p.m. The incident had reportedly happened at a home within the City of New London.

At the same time, investigators said a member of the New London Police Department reported a domestic violence incident at the police station in New London.

The officer who was arrested has been identified by New London police as Officer Julio Gil-Martinez. He is facing charges including threatening, assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint and interfering with an emergency call.

His bond was set at $75,000 and he has been placed on administrative leave.

The New London Police Department and the Office of the State's Attorney New London Judicial District are investigating.

"Our department is deeply committed to supporting victims of domestic violence. We want to emphasize that we are here to provide assistance and resources to anyone affected by such incidents. We encourage victims to come forward and seek help, knowing that their safety and well-being are our top priorities," New London Police Department Chief Brian Wright said.

