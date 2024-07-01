Here are new laws going into effect in Mass. Monday

It's July 1, which means newly signed state laws go into effect across the country, including in Massachusetts.

One the laws improves roads and bridges, which gives funding to cities and towns that need upgrades to older structures for transportation.

Another law that goes into effect Monday is the revenge porn bill. The law bans the sharing of private photos without consent and codifies coercive control as a form of abuse.

Gov. Maura Healey signed the bill two weeks ago, making Massachusetts the 49th state to prohibit revenge porn, leaving South Carolina as the only outlier.

The state is still not operating on its full budget. Lawmakers have until the end of the month to pass it.