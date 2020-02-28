Local
New Maine Law to Increase Access to Epinephrine Devices

The new law expands the definition of EpiPens to include more cost effective methods

AP

FILE – This Oct. 10, 2013, file photo, shows an EpiPen epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Hendersonville, Texas. Mylan, now in the crosshairs over severe price hikes for its EpiPen, said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, it will expand programs that lower out-of-pocket costs by as much as half. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

Supporters of a new Maine law say the state's schools and summer camps will have better access to epinephrine devices due to a new law in the state.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the proposal into law on Wednesday. Supporters say it expands the definition of epinephrine pens and epinephrine auto-injectors in Maine to include newer and more cost effective evidence-based delivery methods.

Epinephrine devices are used when someone sufferers a severe allergic reaction. The EpiPen is a common method of delivery, but the devices increased in price by more than 450 percent from 2007 to 2015.

