Massachusetts

New Mass. migrant shelter limits go into effect Thursday

Gov. Maura Healey says the goal is to lessen the strain on the state's shelter system caused by the influx of migrants in the Commonwealth

File photo: Migrants temporarily living at Boston Logan International Airport
NBC10 Boston

Changes to Massachusetts' migrant shelter system are scheduled to go into effect Thursday.

Migrants and unhoused families at overflow shelter sites will only be allowed to stay for five days. Those shelters can, however, request a 30-day extension.

The families that will have priority starting Aug. 1 are those without housing because of a no-fault eviction, who lost their home because of a sudden incident like a flood or fire, and those including a veteran, someone with significant medical needs, a newborn child or are at risk of domestic violence.

Families who wouldn't qualify after the change but are already housed at temporary respite centers will retain prioritization.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Gov. Maura Healey says the goal is to lessen the strain on the state's shelter system caused by the influx of migrants in the Commonwealth.

More on the migrant crisis

16 hours ago

Upon Arrival: Community-based organizations provide essential support to migrant families in Mass.

Massachusetts Jul 17

‘We'll do whatever it takes': Nonprofit helping shelter migrants who had to leave Logan

Boston Jul 9

Migrant families must leave Logan airport Tuesday

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us