New Mass. migrant shelter limits go into effect Thursday

Changes to Massachusetts' migrant shelter system are scheduled to go into effect Thursday.

Migrants and unhoused families at overflow shelter sites will only be allowed to stay for five days. Those shelters can, however, request a 30-day extension.

The families that will have priority starting Aug. 1 are those without housing because of a no-fault eviction, who lost their home because of a sudden incident like a flood or fire, and those including a veteran, someone with significant medical needs, a newborn child or are at risk of domestic violence.

Families who wouldn't qualify after the change but are already housed at temporary respite centers will retain prioritization.

Gov. Maura Healey says the goal is to lessen the strain on the state's shelter system caused by the influx of migrants in the Commonwealth.