New Mexican restaurant opening in Boston's Downtown Crossing

A brand new Mexican restaurant is coming to the heart of Boston, and it appears to have a connection to a dining spot by the same name on the North Shore.

According to a Twitter/X post from @DTownBostonBID, Taqueria Los Compadres is opening on August 30 in Downtown Crossing, moving into a space on Province Street about midway between School Street and Bromfield Street. The menu for the eatery shows such options as nachos, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, tostadas, enchiladas, fajitas, flan, and churros, and it has a somewhat similar menu to a location of Taqueria Los Compadres in Lynn, though there are differences between the two menus.

The address for Taqueria Los Compadres in Downtown Crossing is 26 Province Street, Boston, MA, 02108 Its website can be found at https://taquerialoscompadresboston.com/

