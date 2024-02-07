New Mexican restaurant to open in Boston's Beacon Hill

Taco Azul, a "modern Mexican taco restaurant," plans to serve guacamole, tacos and margaritas

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a brand new Mexican dining spot is on its way to the Beacon Hill section of Boston.

According to an article from Boston Magazine, Taco Azul is planning to open somewhere in the neighborhood, and that Dan Leyva--who is behind the Wings Over chain, will be running the place. The upcoming spot will be a full-service "modern Mexican taco restaurant" with guacamole, tacos, and margaritas, and it could be opening in the middle of this year if all goes as planned.

The website for Taco Azul is at tacoazul.com while its Instagram page is at instagram.com/tacoazul.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

Boston Celtics 9 mins ago

NBA rumors: This Jazz player is ‘serious trade target' for Celtics

Maine 43 mins ago

CDC warns of possible hepatitis A exposure for patrons of 2 Maine restaurants

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us