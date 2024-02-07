New Mexican restaurant to open in Boston's Beacon Hill

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a brand new Mexican dining spot is on its way to the Beacon Hill section of Boston.

According to an article from Boston Magazine, Taco Azul is planning to open somewhere in the neighborhood, and that Dan Leyva--who is behind the Wings Over chain, will be running the place. The upcoming spot will be a full-service "modern Mexican taco restaurant" with guacamole, tacos, and margaritas, and it could be opening in the middle of this year if all goes as planned.

The website for Taco Azul is at tacoazul.com while its Instagram page is at instagram.com/tacoazul.

