New NBC drama ‘Found' to be featured at this weekend's Boston Film Festival

A screening and Q&A will be held on Saturday, at 7 p.m., at the MIT Media Lab's Bartos Theatre

By Marc Fortier

NBC's new fall missing-persons drama "Found" will be featured at this weekend's Boston Film Festival, with a screening and Q&A held at the MIT Media Lab.

The show stars Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselar. Hampton, known for her role in the show "Shameless," plays crisis management specialist Gabi Mosley, a former missing person who heads up a team dedicated to finding missing people the authorities are unable or unwilling to locate. Gosselar plays her former kidnapper.

The screening and Q&A will be held on Saturday, at 7 p.m., at the MIT Media Lab's Bartos Theatre, located at 20 Ames St., in Cambridge.

Executive Producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Director DeMane Davis will be participating in person.

You can watch the trailer for "Found" below:

The 39th annual Boston Film Festival takes place from Sept. 21-24 at locations around the city. For more on the film festival, click here.

"Found" premieres Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 10 p.m. on NBC, and the following day on Peacock.

